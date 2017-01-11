Feud alert? Not so fast. Contrary to reports, Sylvester Stallone doesn’t have any hard feelings when it comes to his Golden Globes seating mix-up, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

The Rocky star was assigned to sit at the table with Manchester By the Sea star Casey Affleck and producer Matt Damon, but when he and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, arrived during the opening scene, there weren’t enough seats. Stallone then ended up watching the show from backstage.



According to a show insider, Stallone wasn’t upset with his assigned seatmates though when it came to the awards show mix-up. “The show simply forgot to include an extra seat and there was some initial confusion, but it was immediately rectified by the Globes staff,” the insider tells Us of a report that Stallone felt snubbed by Affleck. According to the source, Stallone decided to not return to the table.



Venturelli/WireImage(2)

“This is not an issue between Casey Affleck and Sylvester Stallone,” the source maintains to Us. “Backstage, Casey went up to Sly and graciously apologized even though he had nothing to do with it. Sly made the choice not to return. No one from Manchester did anything to offend him; it was just a seating snafu and it was fixed immediately.”

Stallone’s rep confirms to Us that there are no hard feelings, saying: “Mr. Stallone had a wonderful evening attending and presenting at the Golden Globes and celebrating with family and friends.”



A second eyewitness tells Us that Stallone even congratulated Affleck after his big win and that “Sylvester was also busy checking in with his daughters backstage throughout the show.” As previously reported, the Rocky actor’s three daughters, Scarlet, 14, Sistine, 18, and Sophia, 20, served as this year's Miss Golden Globes.



