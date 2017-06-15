Coming together! Tamra Judge reunited with her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney, at her high school graduation. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared photos from the special occasion via Instagram on Wednesday, June 14.

"So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn't be happier," Judge, 49, wrote. "Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny,beautiful & crazy kids. Congrats Sidney your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright. #gaveituptojesus #2017 #family."

Paul Drinkwater/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In one pic, Judge smiled big while posing next to Sidney and her ex-husband, Simon Barney. The exes ended their 13-year marriage in 2011 and are also parents of son Spencer and daughter Sophia.



Judge opened up about her strained relationship with Sidney during a RHOC reunion with Andy Cohen in October 2015. "I said, ‘We can work through these things, we can go to counseling,'" she said at the time. Sidney later took to social media after the show aired.

"I watched the reunion show last night and I am disappointed," Sidney wrote. "I try not to talk about personal family matters with my friends, but I was made aware that my mother was talking about me and discussing our personal family matters on the show again … If she really wanted me back in her life, she would have taken responsibility and changed two years ago when I told [her] the first time what was causing our relationship to suffer."

Luckily, it appears the two have worked out their differences. Even in the tougher times, Judge revealed to Cohen that she always texted Sidney once a week to tell her that she loved her.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!