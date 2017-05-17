Keeping it real! The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge took to Facebook on Wednesday, May 17, to share her thoughts about The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion drama involving her fellow Bravo star Phaedra Parks.

“When you make up a lie about a cast mate (or husband) and try to destroy their character & reputation, YOU SHOULD BE FIRED,” the RHOC vet, 49, wrote of Parks, 43. “#Bye-bye."

Judge was referring to the fourth and final part of RHOA’s season 9 reunion, in which Parks admitted to telling her bestie Porsha Williams that her ex-BFF Kandi Burruss and Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, had planned on drugging Williams, 35, and taking her home — even though it wasn’t true. For her part, Parks apologized to both Burruss, 41, and Williams during the reunion, acknowledging that she "shouldn't have repeated it."

Judge isn’t the only Real Housewife outside of the ATL who has spoken out about the drama. When Us Weekly Video caught up with The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel at the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation in NYC on Monday, May 15, she didn’t hold back in her critique of Parks.



“It was disgusting,” the Skinnygirl founder, 46, told Us. “That was gross. … I don’t think Phaedra can bounce back from that.”

Though Judge and Frankel are outraged by Parks’ behavior, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna recently expressed sympathy for the attorney. “I really like Phaedra Parks. I think it's a really tough show to do, and I wish her well,” she told Entertainment Tonight on May 10. “And I send her love.”



A source previously told Us that Bravo parted ways with Parks, who has starred on seven seasons of RHOA. “Phaedra is not coming back as of now,” the insider told Us. “Bravo is not planning to ask her back.” (Bravo had no comment.)

