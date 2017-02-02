Tamron Hall was blindsided by the Today show shakeup before her abrupt departure on Wednesday, February 1. Sources tell Us Weekly that Hall was told only “minutes before going on air Friday that she and Al [Roker] were being taken off the show for Megyn Kelly.”

As previously reported, NBC Universal announced on Wednesday that Hall has exited her role with NBC News and MSNBC. "[January 31] was her last day as an anchor on both networks,” NBC told Us in a statement. “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The news comes after it was revealed that former Fox News anchor Kelly is set to take over the 9 A.M. hour of the Today show.

"She was a wreck in commercial breaks and couldn't believe the company would tell her just before going live on MSNBC,” the insider tells Us of Hall. “It was especially surprising after receiving an email of praise from the co-executive producer just days before about how they were #1 in the ratings for 7 weeks in a row."

Hall broke her silence on Wednesday and released a statement about her sudden exit. "The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” she said. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you."

As previously reported the exact changes for the morning show are still unclear, but longtime weatherman and anchor Roker will continue to host the Today show’s third hour until a new lineup takes over in the fall, NBC Universal perviously confirmed to Us.

