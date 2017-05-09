Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina El Moussa are being sued by a man named Jonathan Schmier for alleged unpaid wages. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the realtor claims the reality stars hired him to find homes for them to flip, but then never paid him.

Schmier alleges in the docs that “Tarek and Christina El Moussa were … going to be filming the show Flip or Flop in North Carolina” and sought him out to “find homes for them in the major cities such as Raleigh, NC.” He further claims he was promised $5,000 a home and is entitled to “back wages in the amount of $12,800” and “commission in the amount of $25,000.”

In the documents, Schmier also accuses the El Moussas of blocking his “e-mail address and Facebook pages and phone numbers in an attempt to avoid paying [him] what he is entitled to.”

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed in North Carolina but we don’t comment on pending litigation,” HGTV told Us in a statement.

Us Weekly has reached out to Tarek and Christina’s reps.

