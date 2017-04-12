All the feels! Tarek El Moussa shared a sweet photo of his 19-month-old son Brayden via Instagram on Tuesday, April 11, calling him his “everything.”

“I just #love this little #gangster so much!!” the 35-year-old Flip or Flop star captioned the image. “He's the most amazing boy I could have ever asked for!! He is my #everything! #instagood #beautifull #handsome #cute #adorable #summer #friends #smile #fun #fliporflop #hgtv #me #smile #friends #picoftheday future #remodel stud!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In the picture, 19-month-old Brayden looks pleased with himself as he crams some snacks into his mouth while sitting in a blue-and-white patterned high chair. The cute toddler looks like the spitting image of his famous dad.

Tarek’s estranged wife, Christina El Moussa, similarly shared a photo of herself with the couple’s younger son on Tuesday. (The duo are also parents to older daughter Taylor, 6.)

“Love strolling with my main man #HeMakesMeLookGood,” the 33-year-old HGTV star captioned the image, in which she and Brayden walk hand-in-hand in the sunshine.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Both Tarek and Christina have turned their focus to their two children since pulling the plug on their seven-year marriage last year. The pair continue to coparent and costar on their hit HGTV show.

“If I look back, we were absolute best friends, we were soulmates,” Tarek told Entertainment Tonight in a February interview. “We were arm-in-arm and for many, many years, we were the couple that other couples would be jealous of. All the married friends would say, ‘Man, you guys are the best, you get along so well,’ and over time, it just started to fade.”

But, he added, despite the ups and downs of adjusting to a new normal, both he and Christina are putting in the effort to make their situation work. “There are good day, bad days, but, you know, it’s our job,” he continued. “We love what we do, so we fight through it. We know what we have to do to support our family and continue our career.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!