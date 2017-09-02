Giving back. Taylor Swift is the latest star to step up and lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

According to the Houston Food Bank, the 27-year-old entertainer donated an unknown, but “sizable” amount of money to aid victims of the devastating storm, which has cost at least 44 people their lives.

"Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston," the facility wrote of the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer on Facebook on Friday, September 1. "We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community. #houstonstrong."

Although the Grammy winner has not commented on the donation herself, she joins a list of charitable celebs that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and NFL player J.J. Watt.

This isn’t the first time Swift has shelled out cash for those in need either. Over the years, she’s donated money to sick fans, victims of the 2016 Tennessee wildfires and the 2008 Iowa flood. Not to mention, she’s pledged to help out victims of sexual assault in wake of winning a symbolic $1 in the groping trial against former DJ David Mueller.

Join the cause and donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort now via the Red Cross.

