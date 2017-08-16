Taylor Swift showed her appreciation to the employees at Craftsy, the Denver company that displayed supportive messages in its windows during her recent groping trial.

The "Blank Space" singer, 27, sent an assortment of flowers to the team on Tuesday, August 15, with a note thanking them for "brightening my day for every day I was in Denver."



Craftsy, which is an online website for crafts, shared a photo of its employees posing with the colorful floral arrangements on Twitter, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift13! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours!" In addition, a spokesman for the company told the Associated Press that they are "absolutely thrilled."

Thank you @taylorswift13! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Yd0QvdBXQh — Craftsy (@beCraftsy) August 15, 2017

Throughout the weeklong trial, the office workers decorated the windows of their building with various song titles and lyrics using colored Post-It notes. Some of the messages read, "Haterz gonna hate," a line from Swift's 2014 hit "Shake It Off," and "People throw rocks at things that shine," from her 2010 single "Ours."



Jurors came to a unanimous decision in the trial on Monday, August 14, and found that former radio DJ David Mueller assaulted and battered Swift at a backstage meet-and-greet in Denver in June 2013. The Grammy winner was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages. She plans to make donations to help other victims of sexual assault.



"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," Swift said in a statement to Us Weekly. "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."



