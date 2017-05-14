Jeff Vespa/WireImage

So sweet! Taylor Swift sent a handwritten note and a bouquet of flowers to a fan who invited the singer to her graduation party.



"I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13," Ashley Silvers wrote on Twitter on Saturday, May 13, alongside photos of the card and the flowers.

I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD 😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/8qQ6gTNeyP — Ashley (@AshSilv13) May 13, 2017

The note, which included an illustration of the New York City skyline and a lyric from Swift's song "Welcome to New York," read, "Ashley, Hi love! I'm so sad that I can't make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th ... that's my kind of party."

Swift, 27, continued, "I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor."

Silvers also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her card and flowers, adding, "Real life is a funny thing thank you @taylorswift for the gorgeous flowers, beautiful card and 8 years of amazing memories. Love you!!!"



Real life is a funny thing 😇 thank you @taylorswift for the gorgeous flowers, beautiful card and 8 years of amazing memories. Love you!!! A post shared by Ashley Silvers (@ashley.silvers) on May 13, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Aside from sending the gift, the "Bad Blood" singer has been keeping a low profile as of late. Earlier this week, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she has been preparing for a return to the spotlight. "Taylor's been quietly recording new music for a couple months," a source told Us. "She's aiming to release an album this fall. ... She knows there's a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She's just excited to get back out there."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!