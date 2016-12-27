It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

Surprise! Taylor Swift pulled off a “christmas miracle’ for a World War ll veteran when she turned up at his home in New Madrid, Missouri on Monday, December 26 and performed for him.

The “Blank Space” singer, 27, spread a heap of holiday cheer for 96-year-old Cyrus Porter, who earlier this year become famous for being her oldest fan.



Porter’s grandson Robert Frye posted several pictures and videos to Twitter showing Swift arriving at their house, posing for photos and singing for the family.



She even got a tour of Porter’s WWll memorabilia.



“Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks,” Frye captioned one montage of photos. “Taylor Swift does it all. Awesome day for my Popo!!”



Alongside another picture he wrote: “It’s a Christmas miracle!! Thank you @taylorswift 13. My grandpa was so excited.”



Swift’s decision to surprise Porter, who has been to several of her concerts with his grandchildren, came after he expressed his love for her in an interview with his local news station, KFVS and the video went viral.



"Look what she does, she puts on a show no one else puts on," he said. "I just liked the way the way she did stuff."



No doubt he likes her even more now!



