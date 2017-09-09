Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans has once again found herself embroiled in a dispute with one of her children’s grandmothers — and this time, it’s not her mom, Barbara Evans.

According to legal documents submitted on September 1 and obtained by RadarOnline, Doris Davidson — the mother of Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith — has filed for emergency temporary custody of Evans’ and Griffith’s 3-year-old son, Kaiser.

The documents claim that Evans’ 9-month-old daughter, Ensley Eason, tested positive for marijuana at the time of her birth in January 2017. Davidson claims that DSS investigated and found that both Evans and her fiancé, David Eason — with whom she shares Ensley — had marijuana in their system.

Davidson also claimed that she has seen unusual bruises and marks on Kaiser on “several occasions” and alleged that Eason has used “inappropriate and excessive discipline” on her grandson, which included spanking the child with harsh force. In the documents, it was stated that Kaiser told his grandmother, “Nana, David punched me,” making motions of being hit in the face.

The documents also allege that Evans, 25, has harassed Davidson with nasty text messages and the reality TV star has “sporadic mood swings where she screams and curses.”

Evans — who has bitterly battled with her mom, Barbara, over custody of her oldest son, Jace — released a statement to E! News in which she stated, “Our lawyers are talking today. Doris made accusations but I can tell you that Barbara has a lot to do with them … Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs. Her emergency filing was against me and Nathan Both … I can tell you that they are allegations, mostly driven by my mom. Our lawyers are working out a new agreement."

Indeed, the documents indicate that Barbara expressed her concern over Kaiser’s well-being and she referenced an incident in May in which both Kaiser and Jace, 8 — whom Barbara has custody of — were locked out of the house on a particularly hot day.

Davidson has asked a judge to test Evans’ hair follicles for drugs and also force her to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teen Mom author exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that her mother won’t be attending her September 23 wedding to Eason due to their ongoing battle over Jace. “I can't forgive someone that's just not going to give me back my son, so, and it's still going on. It hasn't been resolved,” she told Us in August. “And if I had custody of him now maybe I would have invited her, but I'm not at the moment.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.