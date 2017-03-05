Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Saturday, March 4, to thank fans for their support after her mom, Antonia Gorga, died at the age of 66.

"Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, captioned a collage of six photos with her late mom. "My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever."



Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever. A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Gia Giudice, Teresa and Joe Giudice's 16-year-old daughter, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late grandmother. "Now I have another beautiful guardian angle [sic] watching over me i love you," she captioned a sweet throwback picture with Gorga.



now I have another beautiful guardian angle watching over me😇 i love you💕 A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Shortly after the news broke on Saturday afternoon, a source told Us Weekly that the Bravo star had been visiting her mom at the hospital prior to her passing. "[Teresa] is inconsolable now," the insider said. "Teresa is also in communication with Joe and will be visiting as soon as she can. This is a very hard time for Teresa. She was very close with her mother."



Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The Turning the Tables author had a very close relationship with her mother, as documented on RHONJ. Teresa's brother Joe Gorga was also close with Antonia and honored the matriarch by naming his 11-year-old daughter with wife Melissa Gorga after her.

Melissa, 37, remembered Antonia on Instagram on Sunday, March 5, with a family photo that she captioned, "May she Rest In Peace. She was a beautiful woman who loves her children & grandchildren so immensely❤ I watched Joe & Teresa sit by her side for the last three months, the heart in this family is strong & she will live in our hearts forever."

May she Rest In Peace. She was a beautiful woman who loves her children & grandchildren so immensely❤ I watched Joe & Teresa sit by her side for the last three months, the heart in this family is strong & she will live in our hearts forever🌹 A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:11am PST

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!