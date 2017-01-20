Kellyanne Conway took patriotism to a whole new level with the red, white and blue ensemble she decided to wear for President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20. Watch the video above to see Conway’s look in action!



Conway, 50 — who served as Trump’s ubiquitous campaign manager and will be joining the White House administration as counselor to the 70-year-old business mogul — donned a $3,600 red-collared, blue and white Gucci coat adorned with cat head buttons, teamed with red leather gloves, pointed kitten heels and a crimson hat.



Getty Images

When asked about her statement-making attire by reporters on Friday morning, Conway described her look as “Trump revolutionary wear” to NBC Bay Area. She also appeared to comment on her style in a conversation caught on camera by Live On-Air News, joking, "That's why I look like crap at all times."



NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

Social media users had a lot to say about Conway’s ensemble. From comparisons to Paddington Bear and the Nutcracker to commentary on the fact that her coat has cats for buttons, take a look at how the internet reacted to the New Jersey native’s outfit.



Rt for Kellyanne Conway Fav for nutcracker pic.twitter.com/68x7YYRlRY — Krysta Cabral (@_krystAdrienne) January 20, 2017

That was nice of Molly the American Girl doll to let Kellyanne Conway raid her closet #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fVR8lJ4O6y — Erica Steiner @ TMZ (@SendARavenPlz) January 20, 2017

Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway, serving 'Betsy Ross for Kohl's' realness pic.twitter.com/9nXgTODraI — Ian McKenna (@Ian_McK_) January 20, 2017

Who wore it better: Kellyanne Conway or Paddington Bear? pic.twitter.com/CP2M6fzLyD — Michael Hopper (@mhopp7) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway dressed as the era Trump wants to take America back to. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Vrmc1Bq3Nz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2017

Wait wait... are the cat buttons on Kellyanne Conway's outfit a reference to Trump's infamous "grabbing" comment??!? #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/nJZRnq4h1T — Valirie Morgan (@Valirie) January 20, 2017









