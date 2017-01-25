Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Kardashian-Jenners are ready for some fun in the sun! The famous reality TV clan are planning a family getaway to Costa Rica, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.



The insider tells Us that the Los Angeles–based brood is heading to the tropical locale this weekend. “Kendall, Kylie, Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kris and [her boyfriend] Corey [Gamble], all the kids, and Scott [Disick] are going," the source says.



Another insider tells Us that Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Caitlyn Jenner and Kim's husband, Kanye West, will not be vacationing with the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew.

This will be the first big trip the Kardashian-Jenners have taken together since West’s November hospitalization for extreme exhaustion and Kim’s terrifying Paris robbery this past October.



As previously reported on January 13, six more people out of the 17 arrested were charged in connection with robbing the Selfish author, 36, at gunpoint, and stealing more than $10 million worth of jewelry. The suspects, identified as Aomar A., 60, Pierre B., 72, Francois D., 54, Harminy A., 29, Christiane G., 70, and Didier Dubreucq, 61, were all charged with armed robbery within a gang, kidnapping and criminal association, and face up to 30 years in prison. Some of the suspects were also charged with possession of ammunition, impersonation and holding false administrative documents.



Kim’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told France 2 TV (via Reuters) that his client is “very happy, very satisfied and, to a certain extent, reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”



Since the frightening incident, the mobile-game mogul has slowly returned to the spotlight by sharing family photos on social media and by getting back to work. Most recently, she posed as a model in makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s master class on beauty techniques in Dubai on January 13.



