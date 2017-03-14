From The O.C to Tennesse! Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack have been reunited, 13 years after they last co-starred together.

Fresh off the heels of her joining Nashville, the actress posted her first photo on set with non-other than her O.C buddy.

“Welcome to Nashville B****,” Bilson captioned the shot she posted on Instagram on Monday, March 13. “This is how it's done in Tennessee" @realcarmack #propergreeting#nashvillecmt”

The pair worked together until 2004 when Carmack, 36, left The O.C three years before it’s finale.

It was announced that Bilson, 35, would be a newcomer on the country music show on March 9 and Carmack was quick to welcome his former co-star.

"Can't wait to work with Rachel again... it's been a while!” he wrote on social media. “Welcome to Nashville....... darlin'!"

Kaitlin Doubleday is also joining the CMT show and Marshall Herskovitz, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement.

"We welcome Rachel and Kaitlin into our incredibly talented ensemble. We fondly anticipate the second half of the season filled with surprising twists and turns that make Nashville so beloved by the fans."

