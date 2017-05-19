Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

He might give politics a try! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expanded on his recent comments that he’s considering a run for president. The Baywatch actor, 45, previously said there’s a “real possibility” he would run for POTUS one day in his June GQ cover story.

During his Tonight Show appearance on Thursday, May 18, Johnson told Jimmy Fallon that the response to his potential run has been incredible. "The surge and groundswell since then has been amazing, and I have to tell you I’m so incredibly flattered,” he said. “There’s a national poll that came out this week that brought together Republicans and Democrats in saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today to become president. I really have been blown away.”



Public Policy Polling did in fact find that in a hypothetical poll, the Fast and Furious star could take down President Donald Trump. In a mock 2020 election, the former WWE wrestler had 42 percent support to the current commander in chief’s 37 percent.

“A lot of people want to see a different leadership today — no, I’m sorry, not different, but a better leadership today,” Johnson continued. “I think, more poise, less noise.”

The Ballers actor thinks his normal lifestyle is what connects him to fans across the country. "I think over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people, kind of, relate to,” he said. "I get up early at a ridiculous hour, I go to work, spend time with the troops, take care of my family, I love taking care of people, and I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”

