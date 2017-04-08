So much love! The Weeknd took to Instagram on Saturday, April 8, to share a sweet picture with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

In the shot, the "It Ain't Me" singer, 24, sits next to the Canadian crooner, 27, and places her hand around his face as she plants a kiss on the side of his head. He stares off into the distance as she closes her eyes for the sweet peck. It is unclear when the photo was taken.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

The couple, who first went public with their relationship in January, have been traveling around the world together as she supports him on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. They were most recently spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 6, when they stepped out for a date night at the luxe restaurant Beauty & Essex.



Gomez "wants to travel with [The Weeknd] as much as possible," a source recently told Us Weekly. "She wants the world to know they're together. She only does that when she's really dating someone."



The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) previously dated supermodel Bella Hadid for nearly two years before they called it quits in November 2016. Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2014.



