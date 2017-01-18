Lookin' good, Abel! The Weeknd was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, January 17, for the first time since he was photographed kissing new girlfriend Selena Gomez last week.

The "Starboy" singer, 26, arrived at the Italian restaurant Carbone in Manhattan's Greenwich Village for a dinner date with Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Tyga. He kept casual in a midnight blue bomber jacket, a black T-shirt, black jeans and black boots.



The Weeknd's appearance marked the first time he was photographed since his romantic date with Gomez, 24, at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi on January 10. After spending nearly three hours in a private back room at the famed eatery, the new couple made headlines when they were seen making out and cuddling as they walked to their car.



"They came out and they were so happy," a source told Us Weekly of the pair's shocking debut. "They were hugging and kissing.… Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love."

Days later, the "Hands to Myself" singer was spotted smiling while listening to her new beau's album Starboy in West Hollywood. As she chatted with friends outside of a church, Gomez's white iPhone clearly displayed the cover of the Weeknd's latest record.



The news of the romance came two months after the Canadian crooner and Bella Hadid called it quits on their 18-month relationship. "Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him," a friend of the supermodel, 20, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He thinks she's just jealous and isn't listening to her."



