Tiger Woods Receiving 'Professional Help' After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods is receiving "professional help" after being arrested late last month on DUI charges. The golf pro spoke out about his next steps via Twitter on Monday, June 19.

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," Woods, 41, wrote. "I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

As previously reported, the athlete was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29. Woods, who has had multiple back surgeries throughout the years, released a statement the next day.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said at the time. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too."

Woods, who shares daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 8, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, also wrote on his blog in May that his "sole focus" was rehab following the incident.



