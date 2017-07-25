Striking a match! Kent State University students Michelle and Josh met in person for the first time on Tuesday, July 25, after three years of a hilarious back-and-forth exchange on Tinder.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Their messages, which went viral after Josh, 22, posted a screen shot of their conversation to Twitter on Friday, July 7, started when he messaged Michelle on the popular dating app saying, “Hey,” and Michelle waited two months to reply: “Sorry my phone died!” Josh answered the unbelievable excuse two months later, saying, “Hey, sorry, was in the shower.” The two then began a three-year-long conversation, giving each other creative excuses for their extremely delayed responses with each message, including funny one-liners such as “Presidents Day had me swamped.”

The two finally came face-to-face on Good Morning America’s Tuesday episode, where they explained why they kept the conversation going for so long without making any effort to meet. “I was committed to my joke,” Michelle explained. “I loved the fact that we had a similar sense of humor so I was not going to be the one who gave in and gave up that great joke we had.”



Prior to the pair seeing each other for the first time, GMA cohosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer interviewed the duo on separate sides of a wall to see if they had anything in common. Once it was revealed that they both love chips and binge-watching The Office, the cohosts decided it was time for the two to meet.

It seems their years of procrastinating were worth the wait. After a successful meeting, the two headed off for an extravagant first date, courtesy of Tinder: a trip to Maui.

