More Trump tapes coming soon? Tom Arnold claimed that he has unreleased footage of Donald Trump using racially inflammatory language.

While appearing on Dori Monson’s KIRO radio show on Friday, December 16, the comedian, 57, alleged that Trump, 70, was filmed making extremely foul remarks during The Apprentice. “I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every dirty, every offensive, racist thing ever,” Arnold claimed. “I have that."



He also offered an explanation for why he didn’t release the recordings before the election. “When the people sent it to me, it was funny. Hundreds of people have seen these. It was sort of a Christmas video they put together. He wasn’t going to be president of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair saying the n-word, saying the c-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children,” he alleged.



Arnold also claimed that just before Election Day, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and the new Apprentice star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s agent asked him to release the tape. “The Sunday before the election, I get a call from [Schwarzenegger’s] CAA agent, sitting next to [Clinton]. They said, ‘I need you to release him saying the n-word.’ I said, ‘Well, now these people — two editors and an associate producer — are scared to death. They’re scared of his people, they’re scared of they’ll never work again, there’s a $5 million confidentiality agreement.”



Trump, of course, previously faced another scandal where he was recorded making crude comments. In early October, tapes leaked of the future POTUS telling former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush in 2005 that since he’s famous he can grab women “by the p‑‑sy.” The business mogul subsequently dismissed the tapes as “locker-room talk,” while Bush was fired from his position at NBC’s Today show.



