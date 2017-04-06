Dancing With the Stars' Tom Bergeron gives it a whirl by sharing 25 things you might not know about him in the newest issue of Us Weekly. Catch the 61-year-old television host on DWTS on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m.

1. My favorite car is my 1978 Volkswagen Beetle convertible, but after driving it for a few hours, I crave automatic transmission and satellite radio.

2. I was an altar boy. After I learned the Catholic Mass in Latin, they changed it to English. Now I’m agnostic.

3. For more than 30 years, I’ve practiced Transcendental Meditation.

4. I started meditating because I had concerns about my temper.

5. I put my fist through several apartment walls in my twenties. Putting a poster over the hole doesn’t get you your security deposit back.

6. I’m a gym rat.

7. I never got a college degree because I was already working in radio when I graduated from high school.

8. I meditate in my dressing room before every Dancing With the Stars broadcast, between the dress rehearsal and the live show.

9. I love hosting live television.

10. But I’m not great at social gatherings.

11. When my wife was pregnant with our first daughter, I knew the sex of the baby for six months, but she didn’t!

12. I’m good at keeping secrets.

13. I have no dance ability unless tequila is involved.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

14. I’ve only watched one DWTS episode in 12 years and only about a half dozen America’s Funniest Home Videos episodes over the 15 years I hosted that show.

15. I hate watching myself on television. I barely enjoy watching myself shave.

16. I was the first person to appear on camera on the FX network. I welcomed viewers to the new network in 1994 with the morning show Breakfast Time.

17. Breakfast Time is still my favorite TV experience.

18. I start every morning with a Starbucks Venti iced coffee.

Eric McCandless/ABC

19. I’m addicted to Angry Birds and Spider Solitaire.

20. I had a carefully catalogued comic book collection as a kid. I was always a Marvel guy.

21. At 16, I stupidly sold the entire collection for about $20. I thought I’d feel more mature.

22. I taped interviews with Moe Howard and Larry Fine of The Three Stooges when I was 20. Howard Stern and I turned them into a special on his SiriusXM channel back in 2009.

23. I never realized how long a list of 25 things could feel.

24. I was sure DWTS would only be a summer fill-in show.

25. I’d make a lousy psychic.

