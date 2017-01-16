Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in Brookline, MA on January 15. Credit: The Image Direct

Better than a touchdown? Tom Brady shared a sweet moment with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, following his win with the New England Patriots over the weekend.



The quarterback, 39, and Bundchen, 36, were photographed snuggling while watching an outdoor hockey game in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Sunday, January 15. All bundled up, Brady stood behind the retired supermodel and wrapped his arms around her.



The cute embrace went down just hours after Brady's team beat the Houston Texans 34-16 on Saturday, advancing the Patriots to their sixth straight AFC Championship Game. Brady is now one game away from possibly playing in Super Bowl LI. Next week, the Patriots will go against the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready. #Brady'scamp #IwillwhatIwant 😂😂😂 Não se preocupem. Ele vai estar preparado. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

Bundchen has always been in Brady's corner. Back in September, she posted a photo of the couple, who married in 2009, playing football. "Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready. #Brady'scamp #IwillwhatIwant," she captioned the Instagram photo.



"Good luck Daddy" ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

The athlete has another special cheerleader in his life — his daughter, Vivian. Hours before Saturday's kickoff, Brady posted a photo of the couple's 4-year-old kissing him. "'Good luck Daddy,'" he quoted her saying via Instagram.

Brady and Bundchen are also parents of son Benjamin, 7, and the footballer shares son John, 9, with ex Bridget Moynahan.



