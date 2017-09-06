Tom D’Agostino is struggling in the wake of his split from Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps. "There was real love lost here,” the businessman, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday. “I’m saddened and I wish Luann only the best.”

As previously reported, the former couple announced their split on August 3 after nearly seven months of marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” de Lesseps, 52, wrote on Twitter at the time. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Prior to their separation, D’Agostino told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple, who married on December 31 in Palm Beach, were working on their problems. "There is a lot of love here,” he said on July 17, amid rumors the couple were headed for a split. “We want it to succeed.”



Although de Lesseps has stayed relatively mum on the matter since announcing the divorce, she took to Instagram on Monday, September 4, to let her followers know she is doing well. “It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my…?” she captioned a photo of herself steering a boat. “#i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer.”

Shortly after, she shared another photo in which she smiled on the boat. “Goodbye summer ☀️ you were a warm friend and here just when I needed you most 💛,” she wrote. "#seeyounextyear #thankful #summer.”

The businessman opened up to E! News on Wednesday, September 6, hinting that the Bravo show may have had a part in their split. "I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together," he said. "The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love."

