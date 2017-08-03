It's the end of the road. Luann de Lesseps' husband, Tom D'Agostino, "was the one who really wanted out" of their marriage, a source close to the couple exclusively tells Us Weekly on the heels of the couple's divorce announcement on Thursday, August 3.

"He is the same person he was when Luann met him. He likes to go out and talk to people, but also wanted to live a private life with Luann," the insider tells Us. "Tom couldn't handle the reality TV lifestyle. He was waiting for the hamster wheel to stop after filming, but it did not."



In the end, the Real Housewives of New York City star's lavish lifestyle was too much for the businessman. "Tom is a very private person," the source tells Us. "He's very close with his family and he can give a presentation to thousands of people, but hates having a camera in his face."

Still, D'Agostino, 50, wants nothing but success for de Lesseps, 52. "He truly loves Luann and wishes her the best," the insider adds.

A rep for D'Agostino could not be reached for comment.

Split rumors have followed the couple for weeks after a Page Six report claimed they had a physical confrontation at a New York City restaurant in mid-July. D'Agostino exclusively told Us at the time, "There is a lot of love here. We want [the marriage] to succeed."



Just a few weeks later, the Bravo star took to Twitter to confirm the union is over after seven months. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

De Lesseps has the support of her RHONY costar Dorinda Medley amid the split. "It's always a sad thing when a marriage doesn't work and I hope everyone respects their privacy during this sad time," Medley, 52, exclusively told Us. "I wish them both the best."



