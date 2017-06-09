Tori and Zach Roloff Talk First Days With Baby Jackson: Watch

Tori and Zach Roloff updated fans on life with their newborn son, Jackson, in a sweet video on Friday, June 9. Watch the video above!

The Little, People Big World stars welcomed their first child on May 12 and revealed in the video that they had a hard time agreeing on a name.

“We just liked the name,” Tori shared of their decision to call their little one Jackson. “We couldn’t decide on boy names together and Jackson was like, literally, the only one [we both liked].”

Zach, who added that Jackson is a “LP” (little person) like him, gushed that when he first held his son, it felt “super surreal” but also “natural.”

“He might have to take two steps for everyone else’s one step, but hopefully we can raise him in a way that it won’t bother him,” the TLC star added.

As previously reported, Jackson was born on May 12 and weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long. “Mom and Dad are so in love with you already," Tori shared alongside a family photo on Instagram from the hospital to announce Jackson’s arrival last month.

Since welcoming their first child, the couple have been sharing adorable snaps on Instagram. On Friday, Zach posted a cute close-up pic of Jackson.

“Hi my name is Jackson! I like peeing when dad and mom are changing my diaper, eating, and sleeping,” he captioned the pic. “They say I have TaG abilities.”

Jackson is the first grandchild for Zach's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff. Tori and Zach got engaged in April 2014 and tied the knot on the Roloff family farm in Oregon in July 2015.

