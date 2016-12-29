Trey Songz performs during the Big Show at The Joe at Joe Louis Arena on December 28, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Trey Songz was arrested for possible assault of a police officer after having a meltdown on stage during his concert at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on Wednesday, December 28.



The rapper, 32, became "upset and belligerent" when he was told to end his show at 11:30 p.m, police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski told the Associated Press. Instead of leaving the stage, the star began to throw equipment.

"He became irate and started throwing objects [from] the stage; speakers, microphones, anything he could get his hands on," Donakowski said.

One police sergeant had to be taken to the hospital after he was hit in the head with an object during the outburst. "[The officer] suffered a concussion," Donakowski told the AP. "He was treated and released at a local hospital."

Detroit Police Department

Songz was charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. The Wayne County prosecutor's office says that the R&B singer is expected to be arraigned in the 36th District Court on Thursday, December 29.

Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the show on Wednesday night.



