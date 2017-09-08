Gone but never forgotten. Troy Gentry was killed in a New Jersey helicopter crash on Friday, September 8, hours before his country group, Montgomery Gentry, was set to perform.

The band, who has been together for more than 20 years, confirmed the 50-year-old singer’s death in a statement via Twitter. “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,” the post read. “The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50-years-old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

The Flying W Airport & Resort announced in a Facebook post that the concert has been canceled. While few facts about the accident are known, the Associated Press reported on Friday that the pilot of the helicopter had also perished in the crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will soon launch an investigation into the incident.

The “My Town” crooner leaves behind wife Angie and the couple’s two daughters, Kaylee and Taylor. Several country stars have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Gentry and express their support for his family.

God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) September 8, 2017

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Troy Gentry. I had the pleasure of playing shows with him and he was always so kind 💔 — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) September 8, 2017

Country music is at loss today. Our prayers are with the families of Don Williams & Troy Gentry. It's a sad day. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 8, 2017

2 legends lost at once. Troy Gentry and Don Williams will be missed so much. Praying for their families and may they rest in peace. — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) September 8, 2017

Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken. pic.twitter.com/J3mT86DIaa — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017

