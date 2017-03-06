A video of President Donald Trump's allegedly heated argument with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and other senior advisers emerged after the latest reports tying Trump's administration with Russia. Watch a clip above.

Sources told CNN on Monday, March 6, that the commander in chief, 70, is frustrated with his team for allowing the firestorm surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions to overshadow his address to Congress. "No one has seen him that upset," one insider told the news outlet.

Ron Sachs/Pool via Bloomberg

Sessions, 70, recused himself from all investigations into ties between Russia and the Trump administration after reports claimed he failed to disclose that he had met with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., twice last year. CNN reported that Trump's staff was unprepared for the news of Sessions' recusal.



The real estate mogul gathered members of his senior staff — including Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer, in addition to his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner — in the Oval Office on Friday, March 3. Sources told CNN that the president voiced his frustration at the meeting, telling his close confidants that he is "frustrated that things are not going more smoothly" and that "nonstop leaks [are] undermining his administration."

In the video, Bannon, 63, is seen gesturing with his arms during an animated conversation with the former Celebrity Apprentice host. Ivanka, 35, Kushner, 36, and Spicer, 45, are also spotted in the background.

Priebus, 44, was scheduled to join Trump at his so-called "winter White House," the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, but changed his plans after Friday's argument. A source told CNN that Trump felt that extending an invitation "wouldn't be a good idea since he is not happy with the state of matters right now."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!