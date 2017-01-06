He’s no “ratings machine.” President-elect Donald Trump bashed new Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger after he saw the reality show’s latest ratings.



“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump, 70, tweeted on Friday, January 6. "So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported [John] Kasich & Hillary [Clinton]."

The NBC show’s two-hour premiere on Monday, January 2, had 4.9 million viewers and received a 1.3 out of 4 rating for a key demographic of adults under 50, according to The Wrap. The previous season premiere, which was hosted by Trump and aired in January 2015, had 6.8 million viewers and earned a 2.4 in the under 50 category.



During the episode, Schwarzenegger, 69, debuted his new Terminator-inspired catchphrase, “You’re terminated.” Some of the contestants include Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Boy George, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards and Porsha Williams. The main advisers are Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba and his nephew Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger.

Trump’s tweet is even more baffling since it appears he still has a stake in the show. Back in December, Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway revealed that the businessman-turned-politician would keep an executive producer credit on the show. The future POTUS later tweeted that he will have “nothing” to do with the show and will “devote zero time” to it. However, Trump’s name still appeared in the closing credits of Monday’s episode as an executive producer.

