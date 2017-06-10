Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

It may not have worked out for their Twilight characters, Bella and Jacob, but former costars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner looked closer than ever on Thursday, June 8, at the Moschino Resort Collection fashion show after-party in L.A.

Stewart, 27, attended the show held at Milk Studios to support her girlfriend of six months, Stella Maxwell, who strutted the runway in two very sheer yet colorful ensembles.

Before the show, Maxwell, also 27, was seen cuddling and hanging out with the Adventureland actress, according to Entertainment Tonight. Earlier in the afternoon, the couple was spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a casual stroll around Silver Lake in Los Angeles.

At the post-show celebration, held on the rooftop of Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel, all eyes were on Stewart and Lautner, 25, who reunited five years after filming the final installment of their hit Twilight franchise. The Abduction actor smiled as he wrapped his arm around his former costar, pulling her into a warm embrace. The starlet leaned into Lautner, flashing a soft grin as they posed for a photo.



Naturally, loyal Twilight fans went wild over the long-awaited reunion, taking to Twitter to express their enthusiasm.



“This is so beautiful. Warms my heart to see how they became best friends on and off screen. Lovely pair,” tweeted one fan of the costars.

Added another Twilight devotee, “Because life is about the journey, and your real friends will always support your destination #friendship #KristenStewart #TaylorLautner.”



