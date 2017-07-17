Hilarious Twitter Account Reveals the ‘Correct’ Names For Things

There’s a reason Mark Dempsey’s Twitter account @CorrectNames has nearly 50,000 followers. The 19-year-old Brit tweets photos of everyday objects but with better titles. For instance, donuts are “sugar bagels” while milk is “cereal sauce,” and a couch is a “human shelf.” Muffin? No, that’s a “bread mushroom.”

The idea came to Dempsey, a content creator at The Social Chain, while vacationing with his family. “I was talking to my mum and I forgot the name of an object I was trying to identify for her,” he tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I still can’t remember the object but all the various other names I came up with were quite amusing.” That’s when the light bulb went on in his head. And in November 2016, he launched @CorrectNames.



Dempsey’s personal favorite: Cheerios (a.k.a. “Bagel seeds,”) which has received more than 5,000 likes and 14,000 retweets.

“I think this account has done so well because it has no specific audience,” Dempsey, who is training to be a professional actor, tells Us. “Other accounts I run require certain interests, but Correct Names is for everybody. Everybody has been in situations where they can’t remember the name of a parrot.”

If you can’t get enough of Correct Names, check out Dempsey’s other hilarious account @BestTravel. “It’s a sarcastic travel page,” he tells Us. “It points out everything that’s wrong with travel pictures.”

