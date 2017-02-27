Who’s that girl?! Ryan Gosling attended the 2017 Oscars at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26, without his longtime love Eva Mendes. Instead, he brought his older sister, Mandi Gosling, who has sent social media users into a frenzy with her stunning good looks.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

From her gorgeous golden gown to her bright blonde hair to her enviable curves, Twitter could not get enough of Mandi. Take a look at some of the best online reactions to her appearance at the star-studded ceremony below:



what if emma stone's brother & ryan gosling's sister fell in love? they are sitting next to each other. IT COULD HAPPEN. #oscars #oscars2017 — Roxana Hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) February 27, 2017

We are about half way through the #Oscars and so far the big winner is anybody that gets to meet Ryan Gosling's sister. — Dimo (@DimoDammit) February 27, 2017

There's been a mistake, Mandi Gosling won Best Actress... It's not a joke #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/Tw4qSIrjTo — Z77Z (@ZZ77777777) February 27, 2017

Who's the babe sitting next to Ryan Gosling?? Not his lady love. Sister maybe? Random stranger? #LuckiestGirlInTheWorld #Oscars — Sydney Benter (@Local12Sydney) February 27, 2017

Holy hell, just saw that the young women next to @RyanGosling was his sister, that is one hell of a gene pool they got going in that family! — Michael Jordan (@MichaelSpaceJam) February 27, 2017

I love Ryan Gosling's sister's dress 😍 #Oscars — Amber Provencher (@AmberProvencher) February 27, 2017

Ryan, who was nominated for best lead actor for his role as aspiring jazz pianist Sebastian in La La Land, walked the red carpet with his beautiful sister. Though she didn’t chime in, Mandi stood feet behind Ryan as he chatted with ABC News’ Robin Roberts about playing the piano in the musical rom-com.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I can only play the pieces from the film, so it’s getting a little annoying for the house,” he said as Mandi waited patiently to the side. “My neighbors, I think, are moving.”

This isn’t the first time the brother-sister duo have attended a Hollywood event together. Mandi accompanied Ryan to the Gotham Awards in 2006 and to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2008.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!