‘Dancing With the Stars’ Front-Runner Heather Morris Is Eliminated After Perfect Score: Twitter Goes Wild

By Hannah Hargrave
Absurd! That’s what Twitter users were saying after Heather Morris was shockingly eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Monday, April 24. Watch the moment that had everyone shocked in the clip above.

The Glee alum and her professional dance partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, gave a showstopping performance that earned Morris her first 10 and the season 24’s first perfect score, but she still got voted off the show.

While she took her elimination with grace, saying she was “OK” with the decision, social media exploded with angry viewers who couldn’t believe Morris, who has even worked as a backup dancer for Beyonce, had been voted off.

They slammed the show for being “rigged” and voiced their outrage that the “subpar” men on the show remained in the competition.

“Wait lemme get this straight. The boys have the lowest scores yet they’re safe..??” one person commented, making reference to Nick Viall, Rashad Jennings, David Ross and Bonner Bolton, who will stay on the show.

Others vowed never to watch the show again, while some simply asked, “how did this happen?” “how did this happen?”

Check out these other emotional Twitter reactions.

