Absurd! That’s what Twitter users were saying after Heather Morris was shockingly eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Monday, April 24. Watch the moment that had everyone shocked in the clip above.

The Glee alum and her professional dance partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, gave a showstopping performance that earned Morris her first 10 and the season 24’s first perfect score, but she still got voted off the show.

While she took her elimination with grace, saying she was “OK” with the decision, social media exploded with angry viewers who couldn’t believe Morris, who has even worked as a backup dancer for Beyonce, had been voted off.

They slammed the show for being “rigged” and voiced their outrage that the “subpar” men on the show remained in the competition.

“Wait lemme get this straight. The boys have the lowest scores yet they’re safe..??” one person commented, making reference to Nick Viall, Rashad Jennings, David Ross and Bonner Bolton, who will stay on the show.

Others vowed never to watch the show again, while some simply asked, “how did this happen?” “how did this happen?”

Check out these other emotional Twitter reactions.

#DWTS is rigged! It's absurb that one of the best dancers went home when 3 mediocre men still in the competition 🙄 — eljane aguio (@memiming2004) April 25, 2017

Me trying to figure out how a person with real dance experience and a perfect score can get eliminated #DWTS pic.twitter.com/RLA1iilX0R — Katie Amrhein (@KatieAmrhein14) April 25, 2017

Heather Morris being eliminated in week 5 has to be the worst and most controversial elimination in all 24 seasons of #DWTS history. — antonia (@mirotic2008) April 25, 2017

SERIOUSLY??? Heather scored flawlessly and now she's being sent home? This shit is so rigged. Bye. #DWTS — Heather Morris News (@Hemosupdates) April 25, 2017

Wait lemme get this straight... the boys have the lowest scores yet they're safe...?? #dwts pic.twitter.com/z64Ig3u0UV — #ValMani (@fiftharmonyaf11) April 25, 2017

I don't even watch #DWTS and even I know Heather Morris should've won that damn thing or at least made it to the finals. That girl can MOVE. — Briana Marie Johnson (@beejay528) April 25, 2017

Too bad for the show, #DWTS just lost most their views. — Heather Morris News (@Hemosupdates) April 25, 2017

@HeatherMorrisTV you didn't deserve that baby girl! We love you and we voted! We know the show is rigged! I'll be at GMA tomorrow! See ya! — Heather Morris News (@HeathMorrisNews) April 25, 2017

I hope Heather realizes that she was eliminated because Dancing With The Stars values subpar male contestants over outstanding female ones. — ㅤhannah not baker (@NOWAYILlED) April 25, 2017

Heather Morris should have easily been in the top three. How in the world did she go home before Nick, David, Bonner & Nancy? #heated #DWTS — Hillary Bumpus (@hillarybumpus) April 25, 2017

#DWTS HEATHER DIDNT DESERVE THIS SHES THE BEST DANCER ON THIS SHOW I AM ANGRY pic.twitter.com/uvbLKHMyPc — greys (@greysxjapril) April 25, 2017

