Girl, bye! Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about Lala Kent’s decision to quit the Bravo reality series, and revealed why she was happy to see her controversial costar go.



“Of course we had our issues with Lala, because Lala was an a--hole to Katie [Maloney]. [She was] an a--hole!” Schroeder, 28, bluntly tells Us. “And when I see someone hurting my friends, I make it my mission to destroy them."



As viewers saw earlier this season on Pump Rules, Kent, 25, crossed the line during a night out at West Hollywood hot spot SkyBar, where she body-shamed Schroeder’s BFF Maloney. “Oh, I see we haven’t been working on our summer bodies,” she said to the Pucker & Pout co-founder’s face.

Asked how she and the rest of her cast reacted to Kent’s exit from the show, Schroeder tells Us, “I think we all threw a party, honestly.”



Kent — who confirmed her departure from the show in December — previously told Us that she walked away from the drama-filled TV program because she was tired of her costars accusing her of dating a married man.



“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f--k they pulled this out, whose ass it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way, shape or form,” the “Feeling You” singer (who did not specify who her significant other is) told Us at the time. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal, and I don’t have to share everything. Even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this s--t is not real.”



Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

