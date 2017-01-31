Vanessa Hudgens Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens posted a selfie in remembrance of her late father, Greg Hudgens, on Monday, January 30, saying that he’ll always be with her.

“Today marks one year since my dad passed away. He's my angel looking down on me and I know how proud he is,” she captioned the Instagram post of herself with an angel halo filter and wings. “I keep trucking on but still feel his presence in my heart. And there he will forever stay😇.”

The Powerless star, 28, revealed last January that her father had passed away at the age of 65. “I am so sad to say that last night my daddy, Greg passed away from stage 4 cancer,” she tweeted on January 31, 2016. “Thank you to everyone who kept him in your prayers.”

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

His death came just hours before she was scheduled to perform on Fox’s Grease: Live. The High School Musical alum bravely went on to perform in the musical, tweeting that she did the show in his honor.

The actress first revealed that her father was battling cancer in August 2015 while accepting the Industry Dance Awards for her Breakthrough Performer award.

“Last year, my boyfriend, Austin [Butler], lost his mom, Lori, to cancer, and my dad has just been recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer,” she told the audience at the time. “Let me tell you, I hate cancer. I hate cancer with every cell of my being. This award, it means a lot to me, but I dedicate it to my boyfriend's mom, Lori, my dad and to all the families out there who are struggling with this because it really takes a strong person and a strong family to be able to help those out who are going through this."

