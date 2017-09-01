As Serena Williams welcomed her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian on Friday, September 1, her sister, Venus Williams, stepped onto the tennis court for her U.S. Open third-round match against Maria Sakkari.

An eyewitness at the annual sporting event tells Us Weekly that media outlets on the sidelines were asking Venus about her sister's new addition during the match, as she may have been unaware of the news due to the overlap in timing.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Serena and the Reddit cofounder welcomed their daughter in Palm Beach, Florida. As previously reported, Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy in a Snapchat photo in April by posting a selfie meant for a private audience that showed off her tiny baby bump, writing that she was “20 weeks” pregnant.

In May, Venus seemingly revealed the baby's gender during an interview with Eurosport. "She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" she said of the baby. "We're all like, 'Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.' We all want the baby to be named after us."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

However, Serena took to Instagram the following day to insist that they were keeping the gender a surprise. "So to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say, 'Baby Venus,' Baby Lyn,' or 'Baby Isha' needs it," she wrote on June 1. "I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say 'she' more than 'he.'"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.