All is well! Vicki Gunvalson revealed that her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Kelly Dodd is in good spirits after announcing her plan to file for divorce from Michael Dodd, her husband of 11 years.

“Kelly’s good,” Gunvalson, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Volante Skincare launch event in Los Angeles in September. “It’s not unusual anymore to hear somebody’s getting divorced. It’s more like, ‘I’m so sorry, what can I do for you?’ I called Kelly and I said, ‘What can I do for you?’ She said, ‘You’re the only person that asked me that.’”

Although Dodd is keeping her head up high, she's nervous about the future “Right now, [Kelly] is scared,” the reality star continued. “She doesn’t know what her life is going to be like, if they following through with this. I’m her friend and I want to be there for her. So that’s that. I don’t want to ask any questions. I don’t want to know anything. I just want to be there for her. That’s what friends do.”

As for whether Dodd seems happier being single? “I think happiness is a state of mind. Whatever works, I support her and Michael in whatever they wish to do. I want everybody happy,” Gunvalson told Us. “I’ve been divorced. If that’s what it takes, I just want everyone happy. If you’re not happy, you get out. We’re both divorced. We made the decision to get divorced. Because you know what? Sometimes that’s better. Sometimes it’s OK. Society accepts it now.”

As previously reported, Dodd opened up about the dissolution of her marriage during an interview with the Daily Mail published in September. “Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve had problems for years and I’ve had enough,” she said. “I’m done with our marriage. It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

Dodd previously filed for divorce from her husband in 2012 before the duo reunited. They share 11-year-old daughter Jolie.

“We aren’t good together,” the Bravo star continued. “Maybe we’ll be better two each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either of us, let alone our daughter. Over the past several years we’ve had our ups and downs, and lately it’s been mostly downs.”

Dodd has been vocal about her relationship issues in the past. “It’s up and down with us,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July of her rocky romance. “We are really good fiends [but] … we are two different people. I don’t get him, he doesn’t get me.”

