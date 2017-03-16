He’s embracing the mortifying moment! Robert Kelly, the college professor whose BBC appearance went viral when his kids barged into the middle of the live interview, held a press conference on Wednesday, March 15, to talk about the hilarious blooper.

The political science professor brought along his wife, Jung-A Kim, and his kids, Marion, 4, and James, 9 months, and they once again totally stole the show. Marion, who looked adorable in pink glasses and a trench coat, sucked on a lollipop and even lay down on the table at one point, while Kim held the little boy, who was dressed up in a lime green sweater.

“This is now the first line in my obituary,” he joked of the incident during the press conference. “We love our children very much, and we are happy that our family blooper, our family error there on television, brought so much laughter to so many people."

Kelly thought he would never be asked to speak on television again after the incident. “We thought it was a disaster,” he said. “I communicated with the BBC immediately afterward, and I apologized and said if they never called us back or asked me to be on television again, I would understand.”

Working parents totally related to the moment, though, and the video quickly became a viral sensation. “My real life punched through the fake cover I had created on television,” he said. “We are just a regular family, and raising two young children can be a lot of work.”

When Kelly originally appeared on BBC via video chat on March 10 to discuss the impeachment of South Korea’s Park Geun-hye, Marion opened the door to his home office and danced through the room. Then his son shuffled into the room in a bouncer before Kim slid in to grab the kids and remove them from the background of the interview.

