Walmart Issues Apology After N-Word Appears on Website

Walmart has issued an apology after a third-party vendor used the N-word to describe the color of an item sold on the retailer's website.

"We are very sorry and appalled that this third-party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace," read a statement posted on Walmart's Twitter account on Monday, July 17. "It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened."

Several online shoppers slammed the retail giant earlier on Monday after one Twitter user noticed that a product listing for a wig cap, which is used as a protective layer between a person's hair and a hairpiece, was described as the color "n--er brown."



"Hey @Walmart what are you doing?" one user wrote, while another called the description "so far past unacceptable."

The third-party vendor behind the listing, Jagazi Naturals, also issued an apology, but insisted that an unknown seller had hijacked their company's name. "We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name Jagazi to list an item," read a statement posted on the U.K. company's website. "Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real Jagazi is a 100 percent black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try to sell their products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. Most shocking!"



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!