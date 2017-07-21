Linkin Park released a new music video for their song “Talking to Myself” on the morning of lead vocalist Chester Bennington’s death on Thursday, July 20.

The video is an upbeat montage of footage from the band’s performances and behind-the-scenes moments. Bennington is seen jumping around on stage, greeting fans and sipping coconut drinks with his bandmates. It also includes footage from their studio recording sessions and clips of the band reviewing lyrics. The video ends with the singer walking away from the microphone.



In the song, which is off Linkin Park’s seventh studio album, One More Light, Bennington sings about struggling to get through to someone. “The truth is, you turn into someone else / You keep running like the sky is falling / I can whisper, I can yell / But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know / I’m just talking to myself,” he sings.

Linkin Park bass player Brad Delson previously told Variety that life’s brevity is a theme in the album. “There’s a theme of fragility of life and that what we love can be taken away from us in an instant,” he said. “I think when faced with those kinds of really scary or existential challenges, it puts everything in perspective and into place — what it is we love and don’t want to lose."

As previously reported, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday that the singer died at age 41. According to TMZ, Bennington’s death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department issued a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday. “On this date at approximately 0856 hours, officers responded to a dead body call at a residence … Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

Linkin Park first formed in 1996, and Bennington joined the group in 1999. They released their breakout single “One Step Closer” in 2000.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

