BBC

Earlier this summer, Corden opened up about filming the scene during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car,” he said. “And then we realized, ‘Maybe we’ll lose the prison, but what if there’s still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we’ll sing some Wham! songs?’”

Corden was one of the many celebrities who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the “Freedom” crooner. “I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time,” the late-night host wrote. “George Michael wrote Praying for Time 25 years ago but I truly believe it's message means more now than ever.”



As previously reported on Christmas Day, December 25, Michael’s publicist revealed in a statement that the U.K. native "passed away peacefully at his home” in England.



"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," the statement read. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."



Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Police say the South Central Ambulance Service was called to a property in Oxfordshire, England, just before 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. Authorities say there are no suspicious circumstances involved.



Relive Michael and Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment above.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



