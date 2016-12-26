Surprise! Kylie Jenner got unwrapped for Christmas and released a seriously steamy video of herself and her boyfriend Tyga.

The Lip Kit creator stripped down for the lusty short film where she smokes a cigarette in the buff, and gets wet and wild with the rapper in the shower.



The video was shot by photographer Sasha Samsonova, who revealed to W Magazine that it was meant to be Jenner’s “little surprise gift for the world.”



The 19-year-old left little to the imagination in the series of seductive clips played to the music of Niia.

Samsonova revealed the shoot took place in a secret location in Venice, California and she said: “It fell into place very, very naturally. It just happened.”



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star clearly isn’t afraid of a close up because she let the camera snap her in some very intimate places.



“It’s super raw footage,” Samsonova said. “The thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way - no skin retouching, nothing.”



Check out the couple’s Christmas Day gift in the video above.



