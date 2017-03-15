Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette on April 20, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Courteney Cox has learned a lot from her 12-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette. Especially when it comes to being environmentally conscious.

“She goes to a school that’s extremely progressive and luckily she knows almost more than I do,” the actress told Us Weekly at UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability’s annual gala on Monday, March 13 in Beverly Hills. “She teaches me everything. Recycling, not wasting, conserving water.”

Cox, who served on the host committee for the event, says there are things that everyone can do to help with environmental issues.

“Its about doing research and that’s what’s so amazing about this event is what UCLA is doing,” she explains. “They’re teaching us and doing all of the science we need. We have to learn what they’re doing in order to put it into action.”

The former Friends star opened up in 2016 on NBC’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls about raising her only child with ex-husband David Arquette, 45, after she and the Never Been Kissed actor called it quits on their 14-year marriage in 2013.

"It wasn't a dramatic ending. I mean, as divorces go, I would say it's one of the better ones,” she said of the former couple’s split, adding that it didn’t take a toll on their well-adjusted pre-teen. “We're good co-parents together,” she explained.

After her divorce, Cox went on to date Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid and the pair got engaged in June 2014. Though they briefly parted ways in December 2015, Cox reconciled with her love in 2016.

