Did Adele secretly marry her longtime love Simon Konecki? All signs point to yes, especially after the 15-time Grammy winner’s Album of the Year acceptance speech at Sunday night’s awards show.

As previously reported, the modest British singer, 28, who scored five Grammy awards alone during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, thanked her baby daddy, 42, during her acceptance speech, calling him her “husband.”



And while the two have yet to formally confirm they tied the knot, there have been signs for a while now that they secretly wed over the holidays.

Last month, both the “Hello” singer and Konecki were spotted out in Los Angeles sporting what looked like wedding bands. The Life Water and Drop4Drop CEO was spotted leaving a local Target with their son, Angelo, 4, wearing a thick gold band on his ring finger while Adele was spotted out that same weekend running errands in L.A. with an equally suspicious band on her ring finger.

Adele’s rep previously declined to comment when asked about rumors that they had secretly tied the knot over Christmas.

The pair have been together since 2011, after they were introduced by pal and fellow Grammy winner Ed Sheeran. They were spotted out together for the first time while on vacation in Florida in 2012. "Adele was taking pictures of him and the scenery … they were having fun and were very comfortable with one another,” an eyewitness told Us at the time.



“Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that’s so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now, that’s what made me write about everything I’ve ever done, because I’ve got his love,” Adele gushed during a 60 Minutes interview in November 2015. “He cares about me more than anything.”



This would be the first marriage for Adele. Konecki was previously married to a stylist named Clary Fisher for four years prior to their 2008 divorce.

