White Chocolate M&M's

Sweet music to our ears! White chocolate M&Ms will no longer just be a seasonal treat for candy lovers, according to a recent statement the Mars Chocolate company released about the colorful sweets.

“M&M’s White Chocolate will hit shelves at select food, mass, convenience and drug stores nationwide starting in May 2017 in Singles (1.5 ounces) packs that feature the brand’s iconic colorful candy shells,” the statement said.

The company’s candy-coated best sellers were formerly a seasonal flavor, released each year in conjunction with Easter and spring; this will also be the first time that the white chocolate flavor will be available in the iconic, standard colors (as opposed to pastel colors).

Packaging for the white M&Ms features the red M&M posing amid several candies, with one bitten open to reveal the white chocolate filling.

The company has tested out fans’ taste buds with some other interesting flavors in the past, including Pumpkin Spice Latte-flavored M&Ms, which are typically introduced in the fall season.

The packaging for the cozy autumn snack features a female M&M wearing thick-framed black glasses and a scarf while holding a latte in her hand. (A pecan pie-flavored M&M also hit shelves in August 2015.)

