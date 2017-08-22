Robby Hayes: This Is Why I Haven’t Met Amanda Stanton’s Kids Yet

According to Robby Hayes, Amanda Stanton is taking a different approach than she did last year to integrating her Bachelor in Paradise romance into her everyday life with her daughters, Kinsley and Charlie.



Hayes revealed to Us Weekly exclusively at TCL Chinese Theatre's Bachelor in Paradise viewing party on Monday, August 21, that he has yet to meet Stanton’s little ones. “I haven’t. That’s something that, you know, she rushed into things last Paradise. She jumps right into things with Josh [Murray], and as much as her friends warned her, she kind of was overwhelmed by her emotions,” Hayes explained. "And she came into this Paradise a little more protected, and I understood that. I respected that. I think patience is a virtue, and we all need it. I bared with her, you saw that tonight when I asked her for the kiss, because it was something that we had agreed upon as far as consent goes. And she wasn’t ready for it, and I respected that. And so, you know, it’s something that we’re taking slow and we’ll see how it progresses through this season.”

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

As previously reported, Murray and Stanton got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise’s season 3 last year and split in December 2016. Murray opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about his ex moving on with Hayes on the current season of Paradise. “It makes me feel good because I don't have to deal with all the craziness anymore. I'm not worried about that,” Murray, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 14. "I moved on a long, long time ago. I'm dating, I'm doing a lot of things and I wish them nothing but the best.”



Murray also revealed to Us that he hasn’t stayed in touch with Stanton’s kids. "I was very, very close with Kins and Char, they're honestly the reason that I stayed around for so long when I should have left,” he said. “But I do not stay in touch because it's not fair to them and it wouldn't be fair to them whatsoever. They are amazing kids and honestly I hope life treats them right!"

“The one positive of it was I loved the kids and I know I could be a great father,” Murray continued at the time. "It reinforced that from spending so much time with them. I can't wait to have my own kids so I can be that father that I've always wanted to be."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.