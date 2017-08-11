Will Ben Higgins Be the Next Bachelor?

Will Ben Higgins accept another rose?

Since The Bachelor season 20 star split from fiancee Lauren Bushnell in May, fans have been campaigning for the single hunk to once again head out on the proverbial journey for love. (Though ABC has yet to announce its next star, season 22 will begin filming in September.)



But Higgins is wary to jump in with full force. “I don’t want to say I wouldn’t, but I can’t say I would, either,” Higgins, who hosts the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast with fellow alum Ashley Iaconetti, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Right now, there are things in my life that I feel passionate about. My buddies and I have a blog, The Mahogany Workplace. And my friends and I started Generous Coffee. It’s a for-profit company that supports causes that make the world better. So, this season of The Bachelor feels too soon. I’d be sacrificing things that I don’t want to neglect.”

And while he ultimately didn’t land a happily ever after, the Denver resident still believes in the franchise’s process. “Anytime you put a bunch of people in one room, love can exist,” the 29-year-old says. “Yes, it’s not traditional and I don’t know if it’s the best way to find love, but I don’t think it’s a bad way. Maybe it’s because we do have examples of people finding love and having children. I can’t say it doesn’t work.”

Still, he hasn’t given up on his romantic future. “I’m not not ready to date,” Higgins, who recently spent 11 days on a service trip in Honduras, tells Us. “But it still feels weird. How do I take that first step? That’s where I’m at. I do long for a commitment and to love somebody and for somebody to do the same for me. I’m ready to find that. If the right moment presented itself, I would want to take a first step.”

And now, he’s looking to set out on a new journey altogether. “Through the podcast, I found I really enjoy hosting,” he explains. “I like the idea of having a goal and being the facilitator that helps get there. My dream job would be hosting something on the Golf Channel.”

