Will Meghan Markle Return to ‘Suits’ After Season 7?

Meghan Markle’s future on Suits is uncertain after her high-profile romance with Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old actress is already signed on for season 7 of the USA network series, which resumes filming in Toronto this month and will continue until late November. However, Markle, who plays lawyer Rachel Zane, may move on after completing her obligations for the upcoming season.

“No contracts for season 8 have been signed yet,” a source tells Us. “No one knows if there will even be a season 8 of the show. As of right now, Gabriel [Macht] hasn’t signed anything yet. They start with him and go down the list of cast."

If Markle decides to depart Suits, the show will go on. “If Meghan decides not to come back for season 8, the show will still keep going if everyone else signs on,” the insider adds. "She isn’t the main cast member on the show, and quite frankly, everyone already thinks she’s not coming back.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the L.A. native, who has been dating Prince Harry since summer 2016, already gets royal treatment on set. “It inarguably boils down to security issues,” another insider told Us, adding that her name is no longer listed on shoot schedules.

After her relationship with Harry went public in late October, staffers were warned to keep their lips sealed. “As soon as it came out they were dating, everyone was warned to stop talking or they would be fired,” the second source said. “Everyone is OK with respecting her privacy.”

The cast and crew don’t think they’ll be seeing Markle on set much longer, though. “No one gets the impression she’s staying on the show much longer,” the insider added. “They believe she’s going to marry Harry.”

The 32-year-old royal is ready to commit and was planning to propose during their three-week trip to Botswana this month, sources say: “He wants to get married and have kids. He’s smitten."

Suits airs on USA Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

