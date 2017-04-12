Snip snip! Jaden Smith has bid farewell to his bleached dreadlocks with a little help from his dad, Will Smith.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum shared a photo to his Facebook on Tuesday, April 11 showing off his son’s before and after transformation.

“Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear …maybe I should’ve used scissors?!” he captioned the fun photos.

Jaden, 18, hacked off his hue for his latest movie role Life in a Year, which his famous father is producing.

The flick will follow a teenage boy who discovers his girlfriend is dying of cancer, and so he makes it his mission to give her a full life in the last year she has to live.

JADEN SMITH CUT HIS HAIR pic.twitter.com/ptLGphyKjz — baby boy 🍒 (@darkwavebaby) April 12, 2017

Cara Delevingne will star opposite him and Terrence Howard and Nia Long have also been cast.

The film is currently shooting in Toronto. Check out the photos of Jaden’s new look above.

